Free library apps cover all bases for patrons

The Tahlequah Public Library offers free apps that allow patrons to check out and renew books, print remotely; participate in reading challenges. For some, it's just a matter of knowing how to use the technology.
In her monthly Tech Class, on Feb. 22, librarian Gerran Walker talked about the different kinds of apps available to library patrons. Apps can be downloaded on a phone, tablet, or other mobile device. They're used for ebooks, audiobooks, shows, music, comic books and more. To gain access, patrons require a library card.
“If you don’t have a library card, you can go to our website and sign up for a digital library card. If you get a chance, you can come into the library and sign up for a full card,” said Walker.
The first application Walker presented on is the Eastern Oklahoma Library System online catalog. This is an important app for those who enjoy checking out books or ebooks from the collection. Patrons can request a book and pick it up at the front desk or at the library drive-thru. If an item is needed for a longer period, the user can renew it with the app.
Hoopla is a popular app because it offers ebooks, audiobooks, comic books, TV shows, music, and movies. Hoopla users can download 10 items per month. Movies and TV shows can be checked out for three days, music for seven days, and books, ebooks, and audiobooks for three weeks. After the loan period has expired, items will automatically be checked back in.
Libby by Overdrive is also a top app, similar to Hoopla. Users can download ebooks, audiobooks, and magazines, and can check out five items at a time.
“Hoopla is kind of like Netflix. We get whatever their catalog has, but Libby is a custom database for our patrons,” said Walker.
She explained that between Hoopla and Libby, the apps offer an expansive list of titles, but if there is a title that is not available between the two, it may be possible to retrieve it.
“If you go to the library’s website, and click on Overdrive and log into your account, you can recommend up to five items per month for us to purchase, and if we do decide to purchase it, you’ll be first in line to check it out,” said Walker.
Freegal is a music app patrons use to stream up to three hours of tunes per day, or they can download five songs per week.
“They are yours to keep forever,” said Walker.
Classic artists Freegal includes are: Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, Billy Joel, Dolly Parton, David Bowie, Van Morrison, and Elvis Presley. Freegal has modern artists, too, such as Adele, Alicia Keys, as well as new artists, classical music, and orchestral music from composers such as John Williams, and movie soundtracks, including Jennifer Lopez’s “Marry Me.”
Freegal also offers audiobooks, specializing in stand-up comedy, with comics such as Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, Jeff Foxworthy, Groucho Marx, Jeff Dunham, and Jimmy Durante.
The library uses Beanstack Tracker to track its summer reading program, along with other reading challenges.
“We are about to kick off one for pre-K through 12-year-olds,” said Walker.
Mango languages is a learning app, similar to Duolingo, but without ads. It allows users to learn up to 72 languages, including Cherokee. Printer On is a mobile printing app from which patrons can print documents from their devices, and pick them up for a fee at the front desk.
Other library programs that don't involve apps but are free at the library include: Ancestry Library Edition, ABC Mouse, and HistoryGeo.com, which can only be used at the library on one the computers, or on any device while connected to TPL wifi. Other library resources include Khan Academy, MyFreeTaxes.com, World Book Online, Oklahoma Digital Prairie, Oklahoma Driving Practice Tests, and Newsbank.
“The class is teaching me how to work with Google and showing me how to work with the resources they have available out there,” said Katina Smith-Lipton, one of the class attendees. “They offer so much. It is helpful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.