OKLAHOMA CITY – With the Medicare Open Enrollment Period fast approaching, the Oklahoma Insurance Department offers free counseling to assist Oklahomans eligible for Medicare.
In past years, OID’s Medicare Assistance Program hosted annual Medicare Open Enrollment events across the state, educating Medicare beneficiaries on their options, enrollment eligibility and changes for the upcoming year. Despite the inability to host in-person events due to COVID-19, MAP has found new ways to continue consumer education and services.
“The Medicare Assistance Program is an important and valuable service we provide Oklahomans. We’re making their services more accessible by offering free, one-on-one Medicare counseling remotely and hosting free educational webinars,” said Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready.
Medicare Open Enrollment Period runs now through Dec. 7. During this time, beneficiaries can make changes to their health insurance coverage and review current coverage options. OID also kicked off the first two sessions of its six-week Medicare Open Enrollment webinar series on Oct. 6 and Oct. 13. Participants can still sign up for the remaining four webinars and watch the webinar recording at www.youtube.com/okinsurance411. Each webinar is free, but registration is required. To register, visit www.oid.ok.gov/MOEP.
“We are committed to making Medicare Open Enrollment less confusing and frustrating,” said MAP Director Ray Walker. “We are more accessible than ever through our virtual programs, and we’re working diligently to provide the same, high-quality customer service while keeping everyone safe. A group educational session is also available through our virtual programs.”
MAP provides one-on-one counseling and information for people eligible for Medicare. All services are free, unbiased and confidential. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-763-2828. To schedule a group session, visit www.map.oid.ok.gov.
