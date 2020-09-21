OKLAHOMA CITY - With feedback from teachers across the state, the people of Oklahoma Oil and Natural Gas are providing tools and workshops to help fuel the new school year and engage kids.
The next "Tools for Teachers" workshops are Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Space is limited, and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Teachers who complete the workshop will be credited with two hours of professional development. The workshop will provide teachers with tools and tips to get their students excited about learning virtually or in-person with technology.
"The people of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas are committed to education," said Oklahoma Energy Resources Board Executive Director Mindy Stitt. "Our goal is to provide innovative resources to ensure we are filling gaps that teachers, parents and students are facing during this unpredictable school year."
After meeting with the OERB Teacher Advisory Council, made up of 50 teachers from all across the state, the need for virtual learning resources was evident.
"In the craziness of completely relearning to do their jobs from a virtual platform, the last thing we want is for teachers to feel like their alone on an island," said Emily Burris, Oklahoma teacher and owner of Operation Engagement, which leads the training. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring high-quality virtual PD to Oklahoma educators, a buffet of instructional strategies and tech tools to alleviate stress and ramp up student engagement."
For more information, or to register, visit OERBHomeroom.com.
