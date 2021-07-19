Officials with Tahlequah Public Schools offered their thanks to Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah for the group's support and sponsorship of the Gold Card program.
The Kiwanis have supported this program for more than 25 years. With the club's generous donation, TPS can purchase all of the supplies needed to produce the Honor Roll Gold Cards for students.
"TPS has a lot to offer, and organizations such as Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah certainly do their part to help us continue this image," said Superintendent Leon Ashlock. "Kiwanis' continued support will allow our young people to reap the benefits of making good grades."
Students in grades 4-8 who receive all A's for one or all of each nine-week grading period are given a Gold Card to be used at participating sponsors. Those sponsors give students a discount each time they shop, eat, or visit the business.
