OKLAHOMA CITY – Quitting tobacco is a popular and healthy New Year’s resolution. The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, provides free resources to Oklahomans who are thinking about quitting tobacco.
Resources are also available to former tobacco users wanting to stay tobacco free and for those who want to support loved ones, patients or employees. Plus, support from the Helpline is proven to more than double the chance of successfully quitting.
“Take the opportunity this New Year to upgrade your health and quit tobacco for good,” said Lora Buechele, Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program grantee. “The health benefits start almost immediately. Within 20 minutes of quitting, your body will already start repairing itself from the harmful effects of tobacco. You’ll soon have more energy, more lung capacity, a better sense of taste and more money in your pocket.”
The Helpline offers free, customizable services for each participant. Text and phone support, Quit Coaching, plus free patches, gum or lozenges are all available through the Helpline. These tools and customizable options provide flexibility to those searching for a quit plan that fits their lifestyle. These free quit plans include the All Access, Web Coach and Individual Services options.
My Life, My Quit is a free program to help Oklahoma teens, ages 13-17, quit tobacco, including e-cigarettes. Offering tools most utilized by teens – free live texting, web chat and phone calls – My Life, My Quit supports teens through the steps of quitting tobacco. Funded by TSET, these services for Oklahoma teens can be found at MyLifeMyQuit.com or by texting “Start My Quit” to 855-891-9989.
Those seeking to quit tobacco should talk to their health care provider about receiving additional quit support like prescription medication.
For those who are not quite ready to quit, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline can provide information and resources to prepare them for when they are ready. Tobacco users are encouraged to take the Helpline’s Readiness Quiz to assess their attitudes, beliefs and emotions about quitting. The digital Cost Calculator can also show how much money quitters will save.
“With so many free resources, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline is an invaluable resource for all Oklahomans, no matter where they are in their quit journey,” said Paola Klein, Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline coordinator. “This New Year, consider calling the Helpline and giving yourself the gift of a healthier life.”
The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline has served more than 450,000 Oklahomans since 2003 and has been ranked among the top quitlines for reaching tobacco users seeking treatment for the last 10 years by the North American Quitline Consortium.
Call 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669) or visit OKhelpline.com to explore all the services and resources available to Oklahomans.
