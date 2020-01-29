Nancy James, registered nurse and reiki master, will host sound baths and soap-making classes at Clear Creek Wellness Center, 15520 N. Clear Creek Road in Hulbert, and other locations in February on a donation basis.
"If you haven't healed it, every time you think about a negative event from your past, your body produces the exact same chemicals as when it happened, exhausting your physical and emotional bodies. This means you relive the experience hundreds of times, simply because you haven't let it go," said James. "The vibration of the crystal alchemy bowls helps you release the vibrational blockage from your energy field. And you don't even have to know the negative event."
The sound bath schedule is: Sunday, Feb. 2, 3-4 p.m., Clear Creek Wellness Center (CCWC); Wednesday, Feb. 12, 6:30-7:30 pm, 108 Yoga Studio, 108 S. Muskogee Ave.; Sunday, Feb. 16, 3-4 p.m., CCWC; and Wednesday, Feb. 26, 7-8 p.m., Universalist Unitarian Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 S. College Ave.
All sound baths are for donations only. For those at CCWC, comfortable chairs, pillows, and cushions are provided, and RSVP should be made to 918-470-6652. For other locations, attendees should bring blankets, cushions, or pillows for their comfort.
A soap-making class is set for Saturday, Feb. 22, 2-4 p.m., at CCWC. This class is limited to eight people, and the cost is $25 for materials and instruction. RSVP to 918-470-6652.
For more information, call James or email njames_2@live.com.
