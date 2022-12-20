The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust offers free resources to help Oklahomans achieve their New Year’s health resolutions through small daily steps.
Whether someone wishes to eat more nutritiously, move more, or start living tobacco free in the new year, TSET programs like the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline and Shape Your Future can help them plan — and stay encouraged — to reach their goals.
“The New Year is a great time for a fresh start toward healthy lifestyle changes,” said Lora Buechele, TSET Healthy Living Program coordinator serving Cherokee County. “We want to offer community members a place to start good habits and helpful tools to keep them going. Creating healthy habits takes time, but each small change adds up to long-term benefits. It’s encouraging to know we have a wealth of free help to put healthy goals within reach.”
The No. 1 thing one can do for better health is not to use tobacco products. Quitting tobacco is no small feat, but the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline is there every step of the way. The Helpline offers free resources, personalized services, and nonjudgmental support to make quitting tobacco a realistic goal. To explore the free resources available to Oklahomans, including free patches, gum, or lozenges, call the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline at 1-800-QUIT NOW or 1-800-784-8669 or visit OKhelpline.com.
Shape Your Future provides tips and tools that families and individuals can use to live healthier lives. ShapeYourFutureOK.com offers quick and healthy recipe ideas, meal plans, fun ways to get moving, and more. Those interested can even take the seven-question Health Quiz to learn where they stand, and which small steps can help kick off their new health journey.
A few healthy changes TSET said others can consider making in 2023, includes drinking more water and less soda; getting a few more minutes of physical activity in a day by going on a walk; adding fruits and veggies to snack time; cooking more healthy meals at home; and getting better sleep by turning off screens an hour before bedtime.
With a little help, achieving healthy goals can be easier than anticipated. For more free programs and resources to improve the health of families and the community, visit oklahoma.gov/tset.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.