OKLAHOMA CITY – Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral and the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center are partnering to offer free developmental and autism screenings for children ages birth to 6 years old via Zoom.
Professionals will screen for autism and development in areas including language, cognitive, gross motor, fine motor, and social skills.
“Parents and children deserve to be informed about development even during a pandemic,” said Carrie Williams, Rainbow Fleet executive director. “These virtual screenings provide a valuable opportunity to receive expert advice as well as access to solutions and resources that caregivers might not otherwise have.”
The screenings will be conducted by Robyn Sears, child development specialist at the University of Oklahoma Health and Sciences Center. A parent or legal guardian must be present with the child throughout the process.
The screenings will be held every second Wednesday of the month, beginning Feb. 10. Limited space is available. To schedule an appointment, call 405-521-1426.
For more than 40 years, Rainbow Fleet has provided innovative child development programs to families and child care service providers. Rainbow Fleet helps families locate quality child care options and assists child care providers with a multitude of services including licensing and technical assistance as well as age-appropriate activities and curriculum. Rainbow Fleet is an equal opportunity provider and employer. To learn more, visit www.rainbowfleet.org.
