Free web browsers still coax users into spending

Computer users once had to pay to use web browsers, but these days major tech companies like Google and Microsoft offer consumers free browsers as they attempt to coax the user into using some of their other products.
Browsers retrieve information from areas of the web through rendering engines. Essentially, they download a webpage off of a server and process it in a way that's understandable to the user.
"When you go to the website, the web browser interprets the HTML file and presents it on the screen in a way you can use it," said Jonathan Rader, of Rader Computers in Tahlequah. "Different browsers have different [rendering engines]. Depending on what browser you use, it may render the website slightly different."
Users can choose from several programs. Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox and Internet Explorer all have different rendering engines.
Rader said Microsoft Edge used to operate based on its own engine, but the company has shifted and the engine it uses is based on the same one Chrome uses.
"So whether you use Chrome or Edge, under the hood, you're basically using the same browser," he said.
A user could have every browser available and it wouldn't affect how the others perform. If someone were to try running multiple programs at once, that could slow down a device. If someone is having issues with a browser, Rader usually recommends trying a different one.
"Certain sites work better with Firefox and some sites work better with Chrome," he said. "I'm not a huge fan of Safari, just because it's Apple only. I prefer browsers that will work with multiple platforms. I think Chrome is probably the best, but a lot of people don't like it because they try to track your data and all of that."
It's important to update browsers. Updates will fix security vulnerabilities and allows for a more responsive browsing experience. Some browsers will update themselves in the background - another reason why users will want to have a current operating system.
"Say you're still using Windows 7, Chrome dropped support for Windows 7," Rader said. "A lot of times if I see an old computer, they'll say their websites won't load right on it, and it's because they're using a version of Chrome that's like 5 years old. The internet is kind of always changing, so you have to have up-to-date browsers for security and so that it will render the pages correctly."
People could have a hard time reaching a certain website if the time on their computer is off. The computer needs to be in synch with a website's clock, or else the page won't load. Most computers these days will automatically check and synch the time, but some older computers won't.
Problems could also arise if there's a bug in either the website or the browser.
"The website could have a bug in it and it still works on one of the browsers," Rader said. "Or the browser could have a bug in it. Eventually, it will probably resolve itself with either the website updating or the browser updating."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.