The Descendants of Freedmen of the Five Tribes Association and their supporters will host their next meeting on Saturday, July 9, at the King Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St., beginning at 1 p.m.
The meeting is free and open to the public. There will not be a potluck. Elected office holders and candidates for public office – both tribal and non-tribal – are welcome and will be recognized.
For more information, contact Ivory Vann at 918-360-9191 or Marilyn Vann at mkvann@hotmail.com, or 405-227-9810. Visit the website at www.freedmen5tribes.com, or the Facebook page at Descendants of Freedmen of the Five Tribes.
