MUSKOGEE - The Descendants of Freedmen of the Five Civilized Tribes Association and their supporters will host a meeting on Saturday, March 14, in Muskogee at the Martin Luther King Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St.
The meeting will begin at 1 p.m., and it is free and open to the general public.
Attendants will be updated about the results of the 2019 Creek Nation election, as well as current events in Washington, D.C., which may affect enforcement of 1866 freedmen treaty rights. Elected public officials and candidates running for both tribal and nontribal elective office will be recognized. Information about the upcoming freedmen conference will also be given.
Meeting attendants are asked to bring a covered dish to share with others attending the meeting.
For more information about the meeting, contact Rodslen Brown, 918-683-2753 or king605874@sbcglobal.net, or Marilyn Vann, 405-227-9810 or mkvann@hotmail.com.
The organization's website is www.freedmen5tribes.com, and the Facebook page is Descendants of Freedmen of the Five Tribes.
