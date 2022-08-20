Freedmen story unfolds in new exhibit

Individuals can examine the history of Black slavery in Cherokee Nation through a new exhibit "We Are Cherokee: Cherokee Freedmen and the Right to Citizenship."
The exhibit opened Aug. 15 at the Cherokee National History Museum and details the fight Cherokee Freedmen endured to take back their treaty protected right to Cherokee Nation citizenship.
"The enslavement of other human beings and the denial to them and their descendants of their basic rights for over a century is a stain on the Cherokee Nation. It is a stain that must be lifted," said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. "We now have more than 11,800 citizens of Freedmen descent enrolled in Cherokee Nation."
The exhibit is part of the Cherokee Freedmen Art and History Project initiative established by Hoskin, which seeks materials and stories to broaden Cherokee Nation's understanding of the Cherokee Freedmen experience. That experience is shared from the earliest known participation of slavery in the 18th century through milestones in the decades followed, including adoption of plantation style slavery among Cherokees, Indian Removal to the west, and the American Civil War. It shares how the Treaty of 1866 freed slaves in Cherokee Nation and made them citizens.
The exhibit discusses the steps taken by the tribe to strip Freedmen and descendants of tribal citizenship and examines the 2017 U.S. District Court ruling that upheld the Treaty of 1866 and reaffirmed Freedmen as citizens of the Cherokee Nation. Freedmen stories, histories, images, and documents are showcased alongside nine original artworks by Cherokee Nation artists created specifically for this project. The exhibit features baskets by the late Rodslen Brown, a citizen of Freedmen descent.
A reception will commemorate the exhibit on Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. at the museum. It is open to the public and free to attend.
