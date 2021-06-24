The Descendants of Freedmen of the Five Civilized Tribes Association will host their next meeting on Saturday July 3, at the King Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King.
The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Attendants will be updated about the status of the 2021 Cherokee Nation elections and the upcoming 2021 Seminole Nation elections. Elected officials and candidates running for both tribal and no tribal offices will be recognized. There will not be a pot luck meal.
For more information, contact Ivory Vann, 918-360-9191, or Marilyn Vann, 405-227-9810, mkvann@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.