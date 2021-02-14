In Oklahoma, we are used to dealing with severe weather in every way imaginable. Whether it is thunderstorms, hail, and tornados or bitter cold and ice, we are fortunate enough to get a little taste of about all that Mother Nature has to offer in a single year.
While it is common to receive an icy cold spell in Northeast Oklahoma, it is uncommon to receive an icy cold spell that lingers more than a few days. Right now, we are in the middle of a cold spell that is expected to last at least another week. During this time, temperatures are not expected to get above freezing and nightly lows are expected to get down to the low teens and possibly single digits. Sustained temperatures this low can cause plant damage around the home and garden.
When planting around your home or garden, it is critical to plant according to your USDA cold hardiness zone. Every species of plant is given a cold hardiness rating by the USDA, which means the plant is "cold hardy" to the zone's listed temperatures. In other words, the plant will be able to survive when temperatures reach that low. In Cherokee County, we are mostly rated at USDA Cold Hardiness Zone 7a. This means it is possible for us to receive temperatures of zero to 5 degrees, and if a plant is rated for Zone 7a, it should be OK to plant here, as it will survive. In general, it is best to plant to the cold hardiness zone above where your location is listed. So, I recommend you select plants rated for Zone 6b to avoid any chance of freeze damage.
We may unintentionally plant things that have almost no chance of surviving a hard freeze. It is common because large chain garden centers often carry plants that are not rated to survive in your area. The plant will grow well over the summer because it can tolerate heat, but the winter causes it to struggle and potentially die. That is why it is critical to check the cold hardiness rating before you buy.
Sometimes you just can't help but buy the plant, anyway, even when you know it isn't rated for our area. If this happens, you have a few choices to have the best chance for the plant to survive winter. The simplest choice is to use a pot or planter that you can bring indoors when the temperature plummets for an extended period. The plant will already be dormant and by bringing it into your garage or house you ensure the soil temperatures are not going to get low enough to permanently damage the roots.
If the plant is in the ground, you will need to use a bed sheet, blanket, or sheet plastic to cover the plant when a freeze comes. Be sure to put the cover over the plant just before dark and take it off as soon as the sun rises for best results. This can help with variable results depending on the air temperature, how long the low temperatures persist, and what the cold hardiness rating is for the plant(s) in question.
If you have questions regarding plant selection, freeze protection, or gardening, contact the OSU Extension office at 918-456-6163.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
