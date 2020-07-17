French-Parks Home added to endangered list

A longstanding home in Tahlequah, built in the 1800s, has been included in Preservation Oklahoma's 2020 list of Oklahoma's Most Endangered Places.
Oklahoma Preservation Inc., has helped safeguard historic sites and buildings across the state for nearly 30 years, offering Okies a platform to advocate for the places they want to remain intact. Each year the organization announces a list of properties in Oklahoma with special historical or architectural significance to the state that are in danger of being lost for one reason or another.
The French-Parks Home, located on Keetoowah Street across the street from the Tahlequah Public Library, was added to the list for 2020 with the help of several community members. The home has had its roots in Tahlequah since Dr. Johnson Thompson built it in the 1880s. Thompson also built the home's more famous sister: the Thompson House, which is just down the block at Keetoowah and Choctaw.
"The house was built by Thompson for his daughter as a wedding present," said Ann Lancaster, who sent in the nomination for the home. "He also built the Thompson House for his son as a wedding present."
The Thompson House is on the National Register of Historic Places, and has been a fixture in the community for some time with a board of directors that help improve the home's conditions, host events, and offer historic tours. Lancaster said that because the French-Parks House has a ties to the Thompson House, there were several locals that wanted to help preserve it, including Patsy Stafford, Patti Hale, Allie Mahaney, and Jennifer O'Daniel. But it was former State Sen. Jim Wilson, who died in 2018, that put the house on Lancaster's radar.
"Jim Wilson was on our board and he made our board aware of the fact that the house was for sale," said Lancaster. "Since there was a family connection, our board was interested in seeing the house and hoping it would be preserved."
Lancaster first tried nominating the home to the endangered list for 2019, but was told it was too late to apply.
"So then, for 2020, I got another application in another newsletter, and it was due by December," she said. "So we got busy and got it together."
Other homes on Oklahoma Preservation's 2020 Most Endangered Places list include the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Locust Grove, the older remaining structure in the community that was built in 1912; the Okmulgee Colored Hospital, the first hospital for people of color to be opened in Oklahoma; and the Greenwood Chamber Buildings, where the Tulsa Race Massacre occurred in 1921. Lancaster said she didn't think the French-Parks Home was going to be included with them.
"I was surprised and pleased, because I had decided that they had already chosen the houses and buildings for the nomination, and that we weren't chosen," she said. "So, I was excited."
The French-Parks Home has changed over the years. The first owner, Robert French, was the high sheriff of the Cherokee Nation. The second owner of the home was Jefferson Parks, an early Oklahoma legislator and county judge. In 1985, it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. Over time, a thick patch of ivy has grown over the bricked home and the interior of the house has deteriorated.
According to Preservation Oklahoma, the inclusion of the French-Parks Home on the endangered list does not guarantee protection or funding, but recognition for the structure could increase restoration efforts and possibly ensure its longevity.
"We hoped that somebody would be interested in preserving it," said Lancaster. "The idea is just to make people aware of the fact that it is an historic building and it is endangered."
