Summer heat can cause some people to look for meals or sides that don't require turning on a stove or oven. Salads are a way to keep cool and use fresh produce.
"This is the best time of the year for salads, but you have to use your best ingredients," said Pam Moore, Tahlequah resident and gardener. "Don't use an overripe tomato or tough squash; use those for soups."
People should be more adventurous with their greens, according to Moore.
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics website suggests these lettuce options to add more flavor, color and texture to a salad: arugula or watercress for a peppery flavor; red-and-white radicchio for leaves that aren't green; chicory or escarole for flavor with a "bite"; mache, Boston or Bibb lettuce for a mild flavor and delicate green color; spinach for a deep-green color; or Romaine for a crisp texture.
To make a salad for two people, Moore will start by putting the greens in the bowl, then she will add 2 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 tablespoon of vinegar, and some lemon juice, salt and pepper. She then tosses it with clean hands before plating it. After it is on the plate is when the additional ingredients are added.
"The trick is to have everything prepped. When you bring [produce] in from the garden or store, chop it and put it in airtight containers. It's like a salad bar," said Moore."
A salad Moore created Thursday included romaine lettuce, beet greens, red onions, yellow squash, black olives, and fresh basil. Garbanzo beans were sprinkled on for fiber and protein, and tomato slices with goat cheese in between were on the side to add fat to the dish.
"Sometimes, I put a meat protein on, like chicken or salmon, or maybe steak or roast beef," said Moore. "Roasted nuts are good, like pecans, almonds, or walnuts."
To add additional flavor, Moore has a cabinet full of a variety of flavored oils and vinegars.
"I do use bottled dressing when I'm really lazy. There are some I really like," she said.
Salads aren't just for a starter course.
"My salad recipe is our favorite summer evening meal," said Ann Lamons with Park Hill Oklahoma Home and Community Education club.
To try it, toss all of the following together after cutting them up: two grilled chicken tenders, 1/2 head of finely chopped lettuce, 1/2 of a red delicious apple, 1/4 cup of dried cranberries, 1/4 cup of fresh blueberries, and 1/4 cup of chopped pecans. Serve with a raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Heather Winn, Cherokee County OSU Extension Office family and consumer science educator, said she loves fruit salads in the summertime.
"When temperatures climb, we need to stay hydrated and fruit is a great way to do that," she said. "I prepare fresh fruit - watermelon, pineapple, grapes, strawberries, cantaloupe - and throw it all together. Stick it in the ice chest and it is always the first snack gone."
Wilma Baldridge, with Aprons and Lace OHCE, said she would rather, during the summertime, put fresh cantaloupe, watermelon, and-or grapes on the table instead of making a fruit salad.
"Glenda McCollum shared a fruit salad recipe with OHCE members several years ago. It's easy to make and is really good," said Baldridge.
The ingredients for that recipe are: one can of mandarin oranges, drained; one can of sliced peaches, drained; one can of chunk pineapple, drained; two red apples, cut into chunks; and three bananas, sliced. Combine ingredients in a large bowl. For the sauce, combine 1/3 cup of frozen orange juice, 3/4 cup of sour cream, 1 cup of milk, and one package of instant vanilla pudding. Pour that over the fruit, and chill before serving. An alternate sauce, which Baldridge said is much easier, is to use two 6-ounce cups of Yoplait Original orange crème yogurt.
Those willing to turn on a stovetop in the summer can boil potatoes, lentils, egg, or other items for salads.
"One of my favorites is mashed potato salad like my mother used to make," said Baldridge. "I still have not learned to like a chunky potato salad."
To purchase some Tahlequah Daily Press Readers' Choice award-winning salads, visit Vidalia's Cafe and Catering, Sam & Ella's Chicken Palace, and Newk's Eatery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.