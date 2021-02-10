Those who owe fines to the city of Tahlequah can start 2021 with a clean slate through the Municipal Court Fresh Start Program.
Ending April 30, the program gives defendants with outstanding and inactive warrants and that are in collections, an opportunity to avoid arrest and pay off their fees and fines.
“In order to help those that have those warrants, we would like to try this program and give them a fresh start,” said Municipal Court Clerk Jeannie Secratt. “It will also benefit the city, but I think it will benefit the defendants more than anyone. It can be pretty high on the amount they owe. It will be a great discount for everybody. I know that they’ve suffered, it’s been hard times, and I think that this is one way that the city can give back.”
Those who qualify for the program would be allowed to pay one-half of the total amount of the warrant and the other half would be waived. The outstanding warrant would then be recalled.
“I think it’s a great idea, and I bet we’re going to see great success with this and we will want to do it again in the future at some point,” said acting Municipal Court Judge Rachel Dallis. “I’m really looking forward to it.”
Those wanting to pay with a credit card would need to pay through American Municipal Services via phone or online. Cash payments will be accepted in person and no personal checks will be accepted.
To find out about qualifications for the Fresh Start Program, call the city of Tahlequah Municipal Court office at 918-456-9472 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
