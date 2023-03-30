Friday, March 31 is final day to register to vote for the 2023 Cherokee Election.
The Cherokee General Election will take place of Saturday, June 3. The last day to send in a voter registration application is Friday, March 31. Forms are available at cherokeevote.com and can be turned into the Cherokee Nation Election Commission in person, by mail, fax or scanned in via email.
To vote in the election, voters must be citizens of the Cherokee Nation and at least 18 years old on or prior to June 3. Tribal citizens age 17 can register if they can show they will turn 18 before or on the election date. Voters may cast their ballots for chief, deputy chief, and candidates for Tribal Council in the districts in which they reside. However, there is a new exception to this rule:
"New applicants under the age of 25 who reside outside the boundaries may select to register at-large or in a district of your choice; but this selection must be made at the time of your signing of this Voter Registration Form,” said a CNEC press release.
Open seats for the election include chief, deputy chief, Districts 1, 3, 6, 8, 12, 13, 14, and one at-large council seat.
Voters needing to update their addresses must submit new registration applications. Precincts will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. election day and in the local area, these are located at:
In District 1, the polling place for Tahlequah residents is the Sequoyah High School Cafeteria; Hulbert residents, Hulbert Cherokee Community Building; and Okay, Okay Senior Citizens Center.
In District 2, the polling place for Tahlequah residents is the Sequoyah High School Cafeteria; Lowrey, Lowrey NCCBC Community Building; and Briggs, Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
In District 3, the polling place for Tahlequah residents is the Sequoyah High School Cafeteria; and Keys, Keys Community Building.
In District 4, the polling place for Fort Gibson residents is the Fort Gibson Community Building; Warner, Warner School Event Center; and Muskogee, Muskogee Grace Bible Church.
In District 7, the polling place for Stilwell residents is the Maryetta Eagleton Activity Building; Westville, Westville School Cafeteria; Cave Springs, Lyons Switch Community Association; and Chewey, NOAC Chewey Community Building.
In District 8, the polling place for Stilwell residents is the Maryetta Eagleton Activity Building; Westville, Westville School Cafeteria; and Bell, Bell Public School.
Tribal citizens find a voter registration form at: cherokeevote.com.
