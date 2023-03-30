Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.