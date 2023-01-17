Friday, Jan. 20 is the last day to apply for voter registration to be eligible to vote in the Feb. 14 City of Tahlequah General Municipal Election and Fort Gibson School Special Election, Cherokee Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell said.
Rozell said that people who are U.S. citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 17-1/2 years old are eligible to apply for registration. However, they must be at least 18 years old to vote.
Applications must be received by the County Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight, Feb. 20. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the Feb. 14 city election. Applications may also be submitted to any motor vehicles agency that is also an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.
Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive Voter Identification Cards in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason the applications was not approved. Rozell said those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting applications should contact the County Election Board office immediately.
The Cherokee County Election Board reminds voters that applications must be approved by the Election Board secretary to vote.
Registered voters who have moved to Cherokee County from a different county or state will need to complete a new Voter Registration Application to be eligible for elections in Cherokee County. Those who have moved within the county and need to update their addresses may have changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp to complete a Voter Registration Application.
Applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. Individuals may also complete a form at the County Election Board. Most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries have applications available upon request.
The Cherokee County Election Board is at 914 S. College Ave. and is open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday. For questions, contact the Election Board at 918-456-2261 or cherokeecounty@elections.ok.gov.
The Cherokee County Election Board is on Facebook @cherokeecountyelectionboard.
