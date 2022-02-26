Friends of Tahlequah Public Library has found ways to offer support to the library for over 50 years by raising funds, as well as awareness about its offerings.
Beyond the books, libraries are significant centers of learning, professional development, and community. At the Tahlequah Public Library, locals can explore career opportunities, learn from different perspectives, research new ideas, be inspired by stories, and more. There's something for everyone and all services are free.
As the world evolves, so does the role of the library, which offers hotspot and Chromebook checkouts, as well as a heavily used computer lab, on which many rely. More recent shifts have included expansions into areas allowing for greater creativity. In the designated "Maker Space," patrons can use a 3-D printer, as well as a Glowforge laser printer. These are just two examples of TPL's expansion, which meets the needs of a changing world.
"This past year the Friends purchased a replacement for the highly utilized Glowforge," said Margot Purdy, president of the group. "This was done through generous community donations and annual membership fees."
To offer support to the library, the Friends are holding a fundraiser drive. Memberships start at $5 for individuals, $10 for families and $15 for organizations and businesses. Donations are always appreciated. Active members are needed to assist with projects. Meetings are at the library at 10 a.m., the first Wednesday of each month, from September to June. Checks may be made payable to Friends of the Library and sent to Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave., Tahlequah, 74464, with contact information.
