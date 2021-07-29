Friends of the Capitol help celebrate life of Robert Miner

OKLAHOMA CITY – Friends of the Capitol celebrated the life of Oklahoman Robert Miner by engraving his name at the Memorial Plaza at the Oklahoma State Capitol and meeting Miner’s friends and family who visited his paver.
Bob Nelson Miner, 77, of Edmond, leaves an incredible legacy of love for his country and his people. A graduate of the University of Kansas's political science program, he held top management positions on Bob Dole's U.S House of Representatives and U.S Senate staffs from 1962 to 1977. Bob was a business owner, golfer, photographer and strong health care advocate. He served in many leadership roles while volunteering for the American Heart Association. He retired in 2018 from the Oklahoma State Department of Health as the clean indoor air coordinator where he passionately worked toward a tobacco-free Oklahoma.
“Friends of the Capitol” celebrates the lives of loved ones by engraving names on a granite paver at the Oklahoma State Capitol.
“I have made so many friends through our nonprofit when a donor donates at paver for a loved one," said Amy Dillon, executive director.
Friends of the Capitol is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) corporation devoted to providing private funds to maintain and improve the beauty of the Oklahoma State Capitol building and complex and its works of art. It is the only tax-exempt corporation designated to receive private funds for this purpose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.