The Tahlequah Friends of the Library has helped the Tahlequah Public Library through various programs, events, and projects, and now hopes to gain more membership.
Carol Lee, the president of the Tahlequah Friends of the Library, said the group’s mission is to encourage the public’s use and support of the library and to supplement library services materials, as well as providing programs in accordance with the policy and needs of the library.
”The Friends work with the library on purchasing materials that the library budget may not be able to cover,” said Lee. “Last year the Friends, through fundraisers and donations, were able to purchase a state of the art scanner/printer. This was a much needed piece of equipment that helps many who visit the library, often from outside the state, to research the library’s very old, large and unique repository of newspapers. These old newspapers shed a light on early day history of this region.”
Cherokee Lowe said the group has helped the library in multiple ways, including helping with an author event in September 2022, a writing contest in October 2022, volunteering to work a booth at the Red Fern Festival, and some working to help the library get a grant. Lowe contributed the success of the contest to the Tahlequah Friends of the Library.
”The library will have a booth set up, but since we also have to keep the library running, we do not have enough staff to cover both places,” said Lowe. “The Friends have not only stepped up to fill the gap, but do an excellent job of ‘selling’ the library to everyone who stops by our booth. They are reliable and enthusiastic, and again, we couldn’t do it without them.”
Margot Purdy, a former president and now vice president in charge of membership with Tahlequah Friends of the Library, said she is a believer in the institution of libraries in communities because they serve as a common meeting ground for many over literacy and education.
Purdy said the library is especially important because it offers a place for all to gather and learn.
“There used to be something called the general store where you would see people and that’s just kind of an institution of bygone days, and I think at some level that’s what a library is [now]. It’s sort of, among other things, a community hub,” said Purdy.
Lee said the group is currently dealing with low membership and participation, as they have 17 active participants who help with donations and various works.
Lowe said while the group does not have a large attendance, the key to success at the library are the little things in life.
“I have continued to say that the library is only as successful as it is because of the tireless work, passion, and love the staff have for it,” said Lowe. “The Friends have seen this and have stepped up to support our staff and make them feel appreciated, with handmade gifts, potlucks, and gift certificates. My staff and I love it.”
She said she believes one of the reasons the group has trouble with their attendance numbers is that their current meeting times could be a hindrance to those who work. The group is mainly made up of those who are retired, but Purdy said she believes most organizations are also struggling to garner membership.
“It’s just hard to do those sort of community involvement activities when you’re working and trying to raise a family,” said Purdy. “I also think in the rise of changing structure of social groups as a society I think young people aren’t joining all the community groups that a generation or two ahead of them did.”
The current meeting times for the group is 10 a.m. the first Wednesday of the month, but Lee said in May she will be proposing for the time to change to noon in order to gain more members and more attendance.
“The more volunteers we have the better position the Friends will be in to continue to support our library however we can,” said Lee.
