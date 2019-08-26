Tahlequah Friends of the Library will have a table sale of religion and spirituality related materials beginning at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28, in the main area of the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College. The sale will last for two weeks.
Hardbacks are 50 cents; softbacks, 25 cents; and pocket-sized mass-market paperbacks, 10 cents. All proceeds from book sales will go to support the library and its programs for all ages.
TPL is open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
