Tahlequah Friends of the Library will meet Wednesday, Feb. 5, 11:30 a.m., in the Rawls Room of the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave. Those attending are welcome to bring their lunch with them.
The main agenda items are Starwatch, now in its 40th year; the annual membership drive; and an upcoming special sale that will include nonfiction DVDs, a collection of coffee table art books, instructional materials, and magazines.
TFOL meetings are open to the public and visitors are always welcome. For those interested in joining, the membership form can be found at the library or on the website, www.tahlequah.lib.ok.us.
