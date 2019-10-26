It was a dark and rainy night, and lanterns were the only light to shine on those ready to share their tales during Ghost Stories at Hunter's Home Friday.
This weekend marked the 27th year for the event that is not recommended for children under the age of eight.
According to site staff, ghost stories related to the 1845 Park Hill mansion have been documented since the 1930s. Six volunteers in period attire each had their own room and their own tales to share as guests moved from one room to the next at the sound of a hand bell. The event can take about an hour and a half as each storyteller had 12 minutes to talk.
Historical Interpreter Jennifer Frazee said the storytellers get to choose their stories.
"They have to be relevant to the time period and come back to the home, the culture, or the people that lived here," she said.
Local historian Beth Herrington sat in the parlor, and was the first person visitors heard. She said she has been telling stories at Hunter's Home almost since the event was established. She really enjoys the event and said the people are nice to work with.
"I wouldn't do it if I didn't love it. It's a chance to pass on a part of our history," she said. "I've always been a person to spin a tale."
Her choices of tales are about "the dancing foot on the tombstone" and "the bell witch."
"The bell witch is about Andy Jackson. It's a true story of something that happened, and it's relating to the people that lived here," she said.
Some people attend Ghost Stories year after year, according to Herrington.
"And some are here for the first time. Some of them come from a ways off, and they hear a new version of something that's important to this area," she said.
After her stories, Herrington gives a warning to the visitors.
"I tell them to be sure to hold hands in the house. The ghost of a Civil War soldier walks along the branch of the creek, and they might disturb him if they're not careful," said Herrington.
Candace Byrd is an established storyteller and actress, but this is her first year to be a presenter during Ghost Stories. She enjoyed being a spectator before, and was quick to say yes when she was invited to participate.
"It's a great way to learn about folklore and Tahlequah," said Byrd. "This house is so unique. It's the only Antebellum home in Oklahoma."
She told a story which mixed lore and history. It was about the yellow fever epidemic that settled upon Savannah, Georgia, in 1854.
"I used to live in Savannah, and they have houses like this, and would have ghost story events. It was a great draw for education and tourism, and for the community to bond together as they were drawn into the history," said Byrd. "Hunter's Home does that for Tahlequah."
Byrd hoped to stay within the 12-minute time limit the guests had in with her, as storytellers tend to embellish, and she had only told part of the story to high school students before.
"They seemed to enjoy it. They like the dreadful illness. It honestly got the kids interested in history," she said. "Oftentimes, ghost stories are attached to very tragic events. They help us process that event."
In the upstairs south bedroom, Shirley Pettengill shared tales of the ghosts of the home.
Playing "organ" music on a keyboard or Cherokee pieces on her flute, Rowena Mills sat in the kitchen wearing period clothing and a black veil. Historical Interpreter Lisa Rutherford said that Mills often scares the kids because they think she is a ghost.
Mills is usually set up in the library, but with the larger gift shop, there wasn't enough space.
"My first year was in 2001, and I've played almost every year. I did four years at Fort Gibson when they did ghost stories," said Mills, who lives in Owasso. "It's a good way to combine my interest in music and local history. I've made friends with all these people."
Another longtime storyteller at Hunter's Home is Donn Brown. He visited the first night the event was hosted, as he was looking for new material to tell Boy Scouts.
"I used to tell ghost stories that were scary to the kids, and you don't want that, because then they end up in your tent," said the Broken Arrow resident. "I have a lot of fun telling stories."
He said some visitors to the event almost fall off their benches, but it's all in good fun.
"There are several I tell. I don't like telling the same story every time. If we have repeat customers, I want to tell something different," he said.
The last storyteller of the night, Preston Ware is an Oklahoma Historical Society employee.
He travels to the different OHS sites to tell stories or play the fiddle.
He also is a graphic designer, and his designs can be found throughout the Hunter's Home property, including the newer logo.
"This is the fun part," he said about Ghost Stories. "I'm at an age that everything is a story."
He usually tells his Ghost Stories tales outside by a fire, but due to the rain Friday night, he was stationed in the cabin. Guests got to have hot apple cider and cookies while listening to him.
Ware has been sharing tales of witches stones, the Wampus Cat - which is supposedly a half cat and half woman, or a woman who turns into a cat - and more at Hunter's Home for 12 years.
"Since I've been talking about the Wampus Cat, I've met three people who claim to have seen it right here on Park Hill Creek," he said.
What's next
Hunter's Home, 19479 E. Murrell Home Road, will host the Christmas Open House Sunday, Dec. 8. For more information about events and regular operating hours, call 918-456-2751 or visit www.okhistory.org/huntershome.
