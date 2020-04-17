During the COVID-19 pandemic, some area residents are beginning to realize what's most important to them in life, and what they wouldn't want to give up.
For most, that list includes human connections, faith, and technology. Others also miss going out or meeting up for activities.
Rexanna Nicklas looks forward to once again hugging friends and family, and going places and meeting with people who don't have distance restrictions or face masks.
"I miss originally planned community events," she said. "I miss going inside for Sunday school and church services."
Michael Cummings said he misses walking into a restaurant and ordering.
"I hate using drive-thru," he said. "What I am grateful I have during this is streaming services."
For Oasis Health Foods owner Deana Franke, it's the people she misses most.
"I miss my family more than I can hardly bear. I miss my Oasis customers/friends. I wouldn't make it without my sweet husband and gardening," she said. "I have more than I need of stuff, and am running empty on hugs and snuggles."
Kathy Harry admits to being a homebody normally.
"I have been a self-made hermit for years, so social distancing and doing shopping once a month and keeping a pantry full is a normal for me - not because of economics, but I was brought up that way as a farm kid back when milking cows was done by hand," said Harry. "I do miss my kids and grandkids, and being able to have them all sit to eat a nice Easter meal together as a family. I asked them for Easter and got turned down, as I figured for the social distancing thing. Losing phones and internet would really hurt right now as a means to keep in touch with the family."
Along with not being able to be with her kids and grandkids, Renee Fite, president of the Arts Council of Tahlequah, misses the art world.
"With the gallery shows, we ended with Tahlequah High School; we have missed Sequoyah and Keys High School exhibits. There's Plein Air Red Fern, 2nd Sunday at 2 history and humanities programs, and the Thursday morning paint group that met a couple of months, all of which I look forward to resuming," said Fite. "Discovering what new plants have bloomed in my gardens each morning is what I most enjoy right now, and I couldn't do without my son-in-law, Frank Wofford, delivering groceries my daughter Larkin ordered online every other week for us. We have been sheltering in place with the help and encouragement of all of our kids. I might not have taken it as seriously early on if not for them."
Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service Family and Consumer Science Educator Heather Winn said she misses watching her son, Ross, race motocross, and emotionally, she is missing her "people."
"Even though we still communicate, it's not the same. I look forward to being with my extended family and celebrating those special life events that have been put on hold for now," said Winn.
She said her electronic devices are keeping her connected to others.
The one thing Stephanie Gilbert couldn't do without right now is God, her comforter.
Anna Menter-Chambless dislikes not getting one of her regular pleasures in life: a scheduled haircut and perm.
"What I miss most is the group of friends with whom I played mah jongg every week," said Roxanna Ritchie. "The one thing I could not do without right now is my computer."
Local couple Shronn Schuelke and Carden Crow said they miss "the carefree nature of community interaction," and hope everyone learns something from this time.
"We miss being able to stroll into a public restaurant and shake the babies and kiss the hands of friends without the worry of infection. We miss hugs, high fives, and grading food trucks with friends while we circle them carefree, trading each other's food finds and cheer," said Crow. "When things go back to normal, I'm hoping society has a newfound respect for our planet and a reinvigorated appreciation for the people we share the planet with. I think we're learning that we need each other and this planet for survival. This pandemic's spread has everything to do with human cooperation with one another. Forward-thinking should have everything to do with how to bring us together, figuratively speaking, not how to divide us because obviously, our survival depends on it."
Bob Taylor misses dining out with friends, but he has everything he needs.
"The thing that I couldn't do without is hope," he said. "We are all exercising our resilience."
What you said
A recent Tahlequah Daily Press website poll asked: What do you miss most during the COVID-19 pandemic, if you are sheltering at home? As of publication time, no one selected "School/attending classes." The remaining responses were: being around family and friends, 26; shopping, ability to easily procure products and services, 15; eating out at restaurants, 15; attending church or organization meetings; 14; working at a job and/or interacting with co-workers, 8; sports, 6; traveling, 5; going to clubs, bars, entertainment venues, 3; celebrations/milestones, 2; and something else, 1.
