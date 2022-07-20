The Tahlequah Farmers’ Market has been in full swing this season, bustling with patrons eager to see what local farmers and vendors have on offer.
“For me, it’s my happy place,” said Marla Saeger, TFM president. “Having a farmers' market brings a sense of community. It’s a way to eat and purchase things locally and gives people something to do on Saturday mornings. People may not buy anything, but they come to just hang out and listen to the music and be with people.”
Saeger has served as TFM president for 13 years. Created 16 years ago, TFM started with vendors selling primarily produce. Last year, an online market was launched to COVID-19, allowing patrons to order online and then pick up the orders in a drive-thru.
Available again in person this year, the market now has 34 vendors who sell a variety of items including produce, herbs and spices, teas, baked goods, flowers and crafts. Patrons can also find a hospitality booth with drinking water available, as well as a demonstration and sample booth.
A guest-producer booth and a youth booth were also created this year in an effort to encourage, support and promote farmers, farming practicing and entrepreneurial efforts.
According to the Farmers Market Coalition, these markets reconnect communities to their food system. They create an opportunity where farmers can simultaneously sell fresh, local food and serve as food educators, revitalizing the way consumers shop and eat.
“It has absolutely changed, and part of what has helped it change is the Legislature when they make different laws,” Saeger said. “We have the new Cottage Food Law that allows for people to do canning, and the Home Baking Act allowed people to start making breads. There is a well-rounded array of vendors and items.”
Board member Loretta Merritt said she has been involved with the farmers’ market since its inception after seeing the need for the access to local food and the challenge of bringing good produce to rural Oklahoma.
“That’s what I’m all about,” she said. “I love Cherokee County and I want everybody to have access to good food.”
Merritt owns and operates a farm and plant nursery in Welling called Shortline Elderberry Farms with her husband, Bob.
“I have my own processing kitchen on the farm where I do all my canning and jelly making, batch-by-batch. It's all handcrafted by me, and that’s what we bring here. We also bottle honey. It’s local honey that we do not raise but my family does, and we have crops that we produce also.”
These markets also promote a sense of community among customers with the vibrant atmosphere, which sometimes can’t be found at other food retail outlets. The Farmers Market Coalition reported that not only do patrons shop for farm fresh food, but they also engage in conversation, meet neighbors, and enjoy the festive nature displayed by the vendors.
Brooke Ward and Charlie Campanella, who moved to Tahlequah within the past year, said it’s not just the organic food that has them attending TFM almost every weekend.
“We enjoy coming here and shopping local and supporting local,” Campanella said.
The Farmers Market Coalition reported that a study conducted in North Carolina concluded that proximity to markets was associated with lower body mass index for local youth. By their presence alone, farmers' markets have proved to positively impact the health and diet of their community, especially in areas that otherwise lack sufficient access to fresh, healthy food.
Sierra Seabolt, Tahlequah, said the access to fresh produce keeps her and her family coming back to the market every week.
“We got up early one Saturday morning and drove by and happened to see the farmers’ market and have been frequent customers since,” she said. “I like to pick up fresh vegetables to prepare for what I’m going to cook during the week. Fresh vegetables that won’t go bad after a couple of days are hard to find in a store.”
With inflation causing sales prices to increase over the past several months, TFM makes every effort to assist patrons and tries to keep costs down.
“Inflation always trickles down,” Merritt said. “I’ve tried to keep my prices steady, which I’ve been able to do so far because we have a lot of economy measures on our farm that help. We harvest rain water and we recycle and we reuse and compost on our farm. We do everything we can to economize and then pass those savings onto our customers.”
The TFM also participates in several food programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program.
“We have revitalized it this year,” Saeger said. “It had really decreased during COVID so we have really doubled, even tripled our senior sales at this point.”
Saeger added that the market works with Hunger Free Oklahoma, which provides a double-up program so SNAP participants get an extra $20 every week in fruits and vegetables.
From those programs so far this season, Saeger said sales have been $9,001.47, and total sales have been $84,609.
The market also participates in the Farm-to-School Program, where third-grade students are provided “veggie bucks” to buy items.
“We go to each one of the schools and take a mini-market,” Saeger said. “The first year we did this, and the reason we keep doing this, numerous teachers approached me with the comment that ‘you have no idea how many of these kids have never seen a fresh vegetable.’ We give them 12 veggie bucks and they get to come out and go shopping, one classroom at a time. We price items in $3 increments, I order it from our vendors, and they package it in $3 increments, and that way each child gets four different items.”
TFM has big plans for next season.
“We are working with Cherokee County Health Services Council to create a mobile market,” Saeger said. “While it is still in the planning stages, we have already acquired a trailer and have began detailing it. We’re going to be able to take our SNAP program on the road so when we go to these different places, we’ll be able to use those programs.”
Run by volunteer board members, the TFM is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that provides access to Oklahoma grown and made products. It provides economic support to Northeastern Oklahoma’s small farms and local artisans through direct sales. It also offers education by coordinating with Cherokee County Oklahoma State University Extension Office.
Check it out
The market is open every Saturday beginning in April until October from 8 a.m. to noon at the Leoser Pavilion next to Norris Park.
