Celebrating the birth of Jesus is at the heart of Christmas. But making lasting traditions, and giving and receiving gifts, can be fun for everyone, too.
Chris Barnhart looks forward to Christmas Eve at his grandmother’s house.
“We enjoy Christmas dinner and open one gift: pajamas,” said Barnhart.
Northeastern State University Associate Professor of English and Creative Writing Chris Murphy, who hails from Boston, said he comes from a family that likes to eat, drink, and be merry.
“My family often spent Christmas in Florida, where we'd go on Christmas Eve to one of those Japanese restaurants where the chef cooks in front of you. For other Christmas Eves, my little sister, parents and I would be on Cape Cod, where we'd drink homemade eggnog and eat a lobster,” said Murphy. “On Christmas morning, we always have blueberry bread pudding and heaps of coffee – because my nieces and nephew got up as early as allowed.”
Taylor McFarland enjoys opening gifts on Christmas Eve and Day. While books are a good gift in her house, her daughter, Lainey, is hoping for a hoverboard.
“For Christmas, I like to eat ice cream and my grandma [Jonetta Johnson]’s sugar cookies. She lives in Stilwell,” said McFarland.
Holly Kirk, owner of The Skin Spa and Boutique, looks forward to gifts and family fun and games. Her family members open a present each on Christmas Eve.
“I love watching my kids' decision-making process over which present to choose,” she said.
During the Christmas game night, Kirk and family members play spoons, card, and the dice game Left, Right, Center.
Music is part of Pam Iron’s family holiday traditions.
“We get up in the morning, turn Christmas music on, grandchildren open Santa gifts, and we eat quiche or cinnamon rolls,” said Iron.
Then they open presents, taking turns going around in a circle.
“I love to go look at the lights with my grandchildren, and now, great-grandchildren. This year, my daughter decorated our yard,” Iron said.
Whether fresh-cut or artificial, decorating a Christmas tree can be filled with family fun and memories – like talking about who made which ornaments or what significant event they may represent.
For Jon Edwards, setting up and decorating the tree is the most symbolic aspect of Christmas.
“Growing up in New England, we went into the woods and cut down our tree each year, then dragged it home and decorated it with a lot of homemade ornaments,'' Edwards said.
Favorite Christmas traditions for actor, artist and movie extra Steve Cypert’s family often start with opening presents and end with food.
“Christmas as an event always seems anti-climactic in the sense that we've gotten it down to a science. I usually stand by with the trash bag, collecting all the ripped-apart wrappings and tossed consumer product packaging as the youngest – now both teens – are a little more aware that what used to be magical for them is really just opening boxes with family to see what clothes, gadgets and cologne they got, and whether it matches what they'd all asked for,” Cypert said.
Getting together for a good meal with loved ones has gradually come to compete with presents in significance of the overall Christmas experience for them; hugs meaning more to the young ones than ever before, Cypert said.
“Christmas, as a marathon leading up to the actual day, continues to be a fun shopping event – especially for my wife, as what grandmom doesn't love spoiling kids, anyway? There's more than one Christmas, actually. This year, we open gifts at our house on one day, have Christmas dinner at the kids' house the next day, then off to the other set of grandparents for the teens to do it all again,” said Cypert. “Grandma and I then slip away to the casino for the Christmas dinner special and a chance to lose what change we have left.”
