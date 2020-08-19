To help others keep their face coverings cleaner and handier, David Cornsilk has been making "mask mates," which allows them to dangle and can also be used to hold eyeglasses around the wearer's neck.
"People tend to put the masks in their back pockets, hang them on their car mirrors or lay them on a desk or table," he said. "It can contaminate the masks which they are putting on their faces."
While it is an opportunity to make money, Cornsilk gives a lot of them away. He makes fully beaded ones, and some made of leather with one bead on each side. Anyone who wants one can contact him on Facebook.
"I'm a big fan of beads. I have thousands of beads. I probably won't be able to use them all in my lifetime," he said. "I do think it's important to encourage each other and protect one another."
Although his mother is white, she made sure her sons knew they were Cherokee. "She had a lot of influence on my growing up. She made a place that being Cherokee is one most of the most important things to us. She learned Cherokee and taught it to us," said Cornsilk.
Cornsilk grew up at the bottom of Eldon Hill in Titanic, along the county line, but his family also moved a lot. He attended schools in Woodall, Tahlequah and Stilwell, graduating from Tahlequah High School.
"My dad traveled a lot. I lived in 18 states. In fourth grade, I went to eight different schools in five states," said Cornsilk. "I grew up in the backseat of a car. I learned English from radio announcers."
In 1981, he graduated from Northeastern State University, and then went to work at the Oklahoma City Zoo for three years.
"I was coming home every weekend and it was expensive because of gas prices. I missed my family, tribe, and community," he said.
By working for the Tahlequah Public Schools Indian Education program, Cornsilk was able to teach language and arts and crafts for a few years.
After becoming interested in genealogy, he had his own business researching Cherokee families. Now he occasionally helps people for free, but has considered returning to doing it as a business. He also owned a newspaper from 1992 to 1999, and he did investigative pieces and wrote editorials. Washington, D.C., is another place he's worked.
After a divorce, Cornsilk moved to Tulsa for 12 years. In 2011, he moved back to Cherokee County to be closer to his children and grandchildren.
"Here I can hear Cherokee spoken and Cherokee hymns sung, and go to ceremonial grounds and dance around the fire," he said. "When I lived away, I felt the loss."
For seven years, he worked in the Cherokee Nation registration office, and in October 2019, he began working at the Cherokee Heritage Center. Then the pandemic hit in March, and Cornsilk thought it would be better to stay home and take care of his parents. His father passed away in May.
"My mother is 82, has COPD and is going blind. She doesn't drive," said Cornsilk. "If she is going to get COVID, it will be through me, so I am extra-careful. I constantly wash my hands. I carry a jug of hand sanitizer," he said. "I try to stay a few feet away, but it is hard. We're our own little bubble."
At 61, Cornsilk has his own underlying health conditions. He had a triple bypass in 2017. With a degree in biology, Cornsilk said he understands the transmission of viruses, and this coronavirus seems to be highly contagious. That is one reason he wears masks, even though he finds them uncomfortable.
"If by doing that I can save one life, it was worth it," he said. "It's a sad commentary on America that an action that potentially could save someone's life has been politicized."
Raised in a Republican household, Cornsilk is more liberal now, saying the GOP has changed since the days of Ronald Reagan. He has been involved in politics most of his adult life, and when allowed, he worked in tribal court as a lay representative.
"I'm an advocate for the underdog. I help people get what they need in their lives," he said.
Cornsilk is considering what he wants to do next.
"I'm in a new phase of my life. I'm old enough I could retire," he said. "I'm enjoying time with the grandkids. In the pandemic, I can't hug them. I sit 6 feet away from them. They're all playing ball and are not in a bubble. My grandchildren could kill me or my mother."
He has four grandchildren. His daughter is an attorney for the Cherokee Nation and his son works in information technology for the tribe. Along with beading, Cornsilk creates baskets and does yarn painting, an artform out of Mexico. Another hobby of his is Facebook.
"It's been a survival tool during the isolation of the pandemic. It interfaces with my politics, art and genealogy," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.