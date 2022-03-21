Joy Satterfield is a local artist who uses scraps of cloth to make rugs that are turning heads in the area.
She started weaving when she was 5 years old, having learned from her great-grandmother, Elizabeth Oden. She keeps her first rug on the wall to inspire her, and to remind her of where she started.
"She had a loom, and she wove rugs. This is what we would do. We'd go to the Salvation Army on sale day. She would say, 'Today, we're looking for black wool,' so we would pull anything with black wool," said Satterfield. "The next time, we would look for anything green or with green plaid, or green flowers. We always had a goal when we would go there."
These days, she doesn't have to go far to find fabric. Her friends come to her home and drop off T-shirts, old linens, or any other kind of fabric from which to create a rug.
"She would take clothing that was no longer wearable. A lot of times now, that stuff just goes into the dump. She would cut it up and make rugs out of it," she said.
Her great-grandmother didn't start
weaving until she was 65 years old, and she wove until she was 85. In this light, Satterfield decided to start cranking out rungs when she turned 65, and she hopes to weave for 20 years, like her great-grandma did.
After 20 years, Oden sold her loom to Muscogee (Creek Nation), which still owns it, according to Satterfield.
"My mom went out to look at it. They still have it, but they would not sell it to her. We tried to get it back," she said.
Satterfield bought her current loom from a former Tahlequah resident who now lives out of state. Satterfield wants to continue acquiring more looms so she can create rugs of different sizes.
"I really like using people's stuff to make rugs. I have one over here for my little friend who is 12 now. He wanted a blue and purple rug, so I started gathering fabrics. Part of these are his grandpa's T-shirts. Part of this fabric is from an old skirt that his grandma had. So, this will become a rug for his bedroom," he said.
She said people feel attached to her art because they know their own fabric went into it. She said some people refuse to use it as a rug.
"I have to remind them that it's just made out of rags, and you should use it as a rug," said Satterfield.
Recently, she made her first Christmas tree skirt out of a family's old clothing. It turned out well, so she plans to make more.
"Part of the fabric I put in it was sparkly, so it was laid out under the tree, and with the lights shining down on it, the rug sparkled. That is kind of fun," she said.
Some of her friends just dump off fabric, with no expectation of a rug, so at this point, she is accumulating lots of T-shirts and old fabric to turn into rugs.
"To me, it feels really good. I like feeling the fabrics and textures of it all. That's one of the reasons why I like using flannel or wool - it makes the rugs a little heavier," she said. "You can feel the difference between fabric that comes from cotton. I really like putting the flannel in, especially if it's going to be standing in the bathroom, or in front of the kitchen sink. It gives you a little padding."
Making rugs allows her time to remember her great-grandmother, but it also allows her a space to relax.
"When I'm weaving, I think I'm reconnecting with her, but the one thing that weaving does for me is it gets everything off my mind. I can totally forget about all of my problems, my worries, or whatever. I can just get into the fabric," said Satterfield. "It just makes me happy, and I'm connected to her, too."
She also believes her style of weaving is good for the environment.
"Many of our clothes go into the landfill. If I can take any of them out of the landfill and put it into something that is usable, that's a good thing. It's always a good deal to recycle," she said.
Satterfield's rugs can be purchased at Oasis Health Food Store.
