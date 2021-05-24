The Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension Service is cultivating cultivators, as the 4-H Gardening Camp kicked off Monday with students getting their hands dirty and starting a small plot of crops.
“We wanted to learn how to garden in big gardens, what kinds of plants to use, and how to start our own garden,” said Cooper Dorr, 4-H student.
All of the students held a similar curiosity for gardening, since they all had some experience in landscaping. However, they learned a new method of planting in which the soil is not tilled, and the garden goes without the use of chemical herbicides.
“The big difference is that they’re used to a conventional tillage,” said Garrett Ford, OSU agricultural educator. “I explained to them what no-till was, and that we’re just trying to see what it will do out here for our garden, because it’s kind of a new topic being researched in agricultural science.”
After going over what no-till gardening is, the students had to prepare the garden and delegate duties. They planted a variety of squash, tomatoes, and beans. They also left space for a row of peppers to be planted later in the season.
“We did rows and then we drew stakes,” Tanner Kupsick said. “We had to figure out how to put them in so they have enough space. The stakes are placeholders that show each row. The peppers aren’t ready yet, because the temperature is not right yet.”
No-till agriculture can help improve the soil structure and prevent the garden from losing its moisture. Tanner and Blakely Hunt explained that the method reduces soil erosion.
“No-till helps the rows not mudslide and not mess up all plants,” Tanner said. “It prevents erosions. If you have that it will slip everywhere and will pack stuff on top of the plant, and it will make the seeds take longer to grow.”
The majority of the crops were transplanted into the garden, as they students discussed the differences between direct seeding and transplanting. Five beans plants and five squash plants were direct-seeded, so when the campers return in June, they’ll get to see the difference between the two methods and which one worked better.
Next month, the students plan to discuss and learn more about scouting.
“We’ll actually walk around and not have to worry about stepping on these little guys because they’ll be established and growing,” Ford said. “We’ll talk about what scouting means – going through and looking for signs of plant disease and pest issues, and how you manage those. We’ll also talk about weeds and things like that.”
By the time July rolls around, the students will be ready to harvest their plants. Then it will be left up to them to decide what to do with the crops. However, those closest to the campers might not want to expect a family discount.
“I’m going to sell some to my mom,” said Cooper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.