Whether rolled, shaved, or scooped, local shops dole out sweet frozen treats for National Ice Cream Month – and all year long.
At The Rollie Pollie in downtown Tahlequah, rolled ice cream is the speciality. The shop offers many different flavors, mix-ins, and toppings sliced, diced, and rolled into a cup.
“Our strawberry cheesecake [ice cream] reigns over all,” said Manager Teiya Carbajal. “The kids like the unicorn and cookie monster [rolled ice creams].”
Carbajal said the shop’s peaches-and-cream float and blue raspberry blast ice cream are popular picks as well.
“The blue raspberry blast has blue raspberry ice cream with nerds and Sour Patch Kids on top,” she said.
Carbajal said Rollie Pollie’s coffee toffee cheesecake ice cream is her favorite. For staff member Kadence Duck, “It depends on the day.”
“On top is probably birthday cake,” said Duck.
Rollie Pollie customer Beth Sixkiller said she prefers the turtle ice cream.
Sundaes are the quintessential ice cream choice for those looking to dress up the already decadent treat, and Braum’s recently released four new flavors at its parlors for 2023.
According to an April press release, the sundaes are made with cookies from the Braum’s bakery. These new creations are the Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Sundae with vanilla ice cream and caramel; the M&M Cookie Sundae with one scoop of vanilla, one scoop of chocolate, and topped with hot fudge and M&M’s; the Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie Sundae with peanut butter cup ice cream; and the Triple Chocolate Almond Cookie Sundae with mint chocolate chip ice cream.
At Tiki Treats, owners Karen and Frank “Burt” Smith enjoy making a customer’s day “fun and sweet.”
When it comes to what’s most popular, Karen Smith said it a pretty even mix. Karen said shaved ice, homemade shakes, and the gourmet specials are top choices with customers.
“We also enjoy catering to families and kiddos with some super-cute options,” said Karen. “We have Sea Buckets, Piggie Punch, Cool Ducks, The Barbie, [and] Shark Attack.”
Karen said she and Burt try to keep things fun and new.
“We do serve ice cream and shakes, but we can also add a scoop of ice cream in our shaved ice so you don’t have to choose. [It’s the] best of both worlds,” said Karen.
