Even with the seasonal weather creeping back in, Wines of Winter brought over 150 people to downtown Tahlequah Tuesday night.
Tahlequah Main Street Association offered wine glasses to the first 100 ticket buyers, and all were claimed, plus additional tickets were sold.
"They are shatterproof glasses, so there's no glass on Main Street," said Addie West, TMSA board member, who was checking people in at The Branch. "This process has gone very smoothly. We had a good turnout; a steady flow came in."
The Branch was full of people eating, and West said most of the patrons were participating in Wines of Winter.
Three ways to win Main Street Bucks were available. Everyone who checked in at registration was given a ticket for a chance at $100. Shoppers could save their receipts and turn them in to see if they had the most receipts or the receipts with the highest dollar amount spent. Both of those would win $200.
Winners will be called, as well as announced on the TMSA Facebook page Wednesday.
Each participant got one chance at the wine pull with his or her ticket. Additional chances were $5 each. The wine pull took place in the new Tahlequah Main Street Association office at 504 N. Muskogee Ave.
"The location worked out nicely with registration right across the street [at The Branch]. Even with the weather, we had a good turnout," said Arielle Barnett, TMSA board secretary.
Almost 20 locations had wine samples and special deals.
Vivid Salon and Boutique and Nine One Eight Salon & Boutique had wheels to spin, which could garner shoppers additional discounts or prizes. Some businesses offered drawings, such as free yoga classes at 108 Yoga Studio or a handbag at Cashmere Lane.
Tahlequah Creates and the trio at 108 S. Muskogee Ave. - Threadz, 108 Yoga, and Dena's Art Den - had musicians playing for the evening. Tahlequah Creates also offered a make-and-take activity: Paint your own wine glass.
"We've had some people come enjoy the wine, and we've sold some art," said Kelly Anquoe of Tahlequah Creates. "We gratefully acknowledge the Main Street Association for all they do for not only us, but everyone on Main Street."
Fourteen varieties of wine were available for tasting, plus some spots had their own adult beverages or other drinks. Many offered snacks or finger foods. The Spider Gallery was the southern check-in, and Kawi Café catered there with stuffed mushrooms, chicken and waffles, and brownies infused with peanut butter.
"We did have some people gather here before check-in, and they got to get a little in their bellies before starting," said Jami Murphy.
Besides offering a fun event to the community, WOW helps local retailers pick up sales a bit after the holidays.
"It's good for economic vitality to get that data. Those are important numbers to know," said Barnett about the receipt games.
Many people took advantage of the businesses being open later than the regular hours.
"I don't normally come down and walk around downtown, but for these I do," said Jolen Melvin, who was enjoying her sixth WOW. "I like it a lot."
