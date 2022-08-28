Residents living in and around the Tahlequah area can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.
First United Methodist Church will host this community event on Sept. 7, at 301 W. Delaware St.
Screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke, and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels; diabetes risk; bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis; kidney and thyroid function; and more. Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking will be available.
Special package pricing starts at $159 but consultants will work with individuals to create a package that is right for them based on their age and risk factors. For more information, call 1-877-237-1354 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required for the event.
