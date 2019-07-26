FORT GIBSON - Fort Gibson Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 209 is partnering with Back The Blue 5K to host a fun-filled day supporting local law enforcement on Aug. 3 at Three Forks Harbor.
Activities include a 5K race/walk and one-mile fun run beginning at 6 p.m. Community activities will follow. Registration for the race is $45 and includes a T-shirt, medal, bib, and 50 percent off select merchandise. Kids 12 and under are free to participate, but for those who would like a T-shirt and medal, the cost is $20. Fees will apply if paying by credit card.
Register and get more information at www.backtheblue5k.com. Email jenni@backtheblue5k.com for a paper registration. Money raised from the event will go to help further the mission and programs of the Fort Gibson FOP Lodge No. 209.
