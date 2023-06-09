Local tweens ventured into the fantasy realm for week-long game of Dungeons & Dragons during the Tahlequah IDEA Summer Academy at Northeastern State University.
On June 9, the campers enjoyed their third day of play at IDEA and sat surrounded by decorations like “floating” candles, magical backdrops, and other fantasy table settings that matched the atmosphere of Dungeons & Dragons – a popular tabletop role-playing game.
Student Director Natalie Fairman said the room will remain permanently decorated in this manner and available for members of the public and NSU students to rent out for their own D&D campaigns.
At the head of the table was Amy Johnson, who served as the group’s “dungeon master.” In D&D, the DM is the primary storyteller who provides the setting, protagonists, antagonists, and general plot of the game.
Most events, like whether a combat move was successful or if a player was able to sneak past a monster, are determined by throwing dice. Players create characters and the DM guides them through the story; however, D&D is at its heart a collaborative game, and players provide major input to where and how the quest goes.
In fact, by Wednesday afternoon, Johnson said, she was already having to extend the game further than she expected.
“They’re figuring out all my clues really fast,” said Johnson.
For the most part, this was each camper’s first time playing D&D. Elliot Terry, who portrayed a barbarian character, was excited about the game and said that through his efforts, he had become a king in the fantasy realm.
However, this adventure had a twist and was based on the “Hunt For The Thessalhydra” campaign, as featured in the Netflix show “Stranger Things.” As such, campers enjoyed treats themed around the show as they ventured forth into the story.
“They’re eating waffles because it’s Eleven’s favorite food,” said Fairman.
Fairman said the waffles were not frozen, though, as the character typically prefers to enjoy them.
“Tomorrow [Thursday,] they’re having Easy Bake Oven deep dish pizza,” she said.
The Tahlequah IDEA Summer Academy is coordinated by Barbara Fuller, and camps are held for four weeks in June. Each costs $130 and features different activities for different age groups, including camps themed on Avatar, Paw Patrol, Harry Potter, Minecraft, and more. The D&D camp is geared toward kids 11 years old and up.
In regard to the D&D, week two will feature a campaign focused on “The Witcher.” This camp is capped at eight participants.
Learn more
More information about NSU Summer Programs is available at https://academics.nsuok.edu/continuingeducation/YouthPrograms/default.aspx.
