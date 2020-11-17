Straight Edge Barber Shop of Tahlequah had a fundraiser on Veterans Day and donated proceeds to Tahlequah chapter of Blue Star Mothers. Owner Emily Hullinger and staff presented the group with a $779 check on Friday, Nov. 13. At left, BSM President Cyndi Duncan and Vice President Billie Walker drew names of the three winners of gifts from the shop. The winners will be called.
Fundraiser for Blue Star Mothers
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 1. Infant daughter of Alissa Gourd and Jimmy Drywater. Died November 14th in Tahlequah. Services November 19th 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Agent Cemetery. Visitation November 18th 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
PARK HILL [mdash] age 74 . County Commissioner. Died November 14th in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside services November 20th at 2:00pm at McSpadden Falls Cemetery. Visitation November 19th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Donn F. Baker, age 71, died Thursday, November 12, 2020. Donn was born on October 3, 1949, in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, and was the middle son of Drs. Tim and Isabel Baker, who are both deceased. Donn lived most of his life in Tahlequah except for a few years when his parents ta…
WICHITA, KS [mdash] Helen "Gwen" Webb passed away on November 6, 2020 at age 79. Gwen was born in Oklahoma City on April 18, 1941 to Colfax "Bud" and Muriel F. (Heidling) Moulton. She grew up in OKC along with her younger brother Max where she attended Putnam City schools from 1st grade thro…
