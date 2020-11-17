Straight Edge Barber Shop of Tahlequah had a fundraiser on Veterans Day and donated proceeds to Tahlequah chapter of Blue Star Mothers. Owner Emily Hullinger and staff presented the group with a $779 check on Friday, Nov. 13. At left, BSM President Cyndi Duncan and Vice President Billie Walker drew names of the three winners of gifts from the shop. The winners will be called.

