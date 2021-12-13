Fundraiser helps make cheerleading more affordable

An annual fundraiser called Prize-a-Palooza gives area residents several chances to win big prizes before the holidays, while helping a group of athletes that often get overlooked.
Tahlequah High School Cheerleading Coach Mandi Stafford said a parent, who had a family member at a school in another state, told them about the fundraiser five years ago.
“This fundraiser has helped Tahlequah Cheer become an affordable sport,” said Stafford. “In the past, families were spending $1,300-plus a year. We want to be able to take care of our athletes and never want the cost to be a burden on our families.”
Tickets went on sale for $25 on Oct. 1, and Stafford said they sell 1,000 tickets each year.
“We use the Oklahoma Pick 3 lottery every night for our numbers. They have a drawing every evening about 9:30 p.m. Whatever number they draw, is the number we use,” she said.
Prizes include gift cards to local restaurants and businesses, a lifetime fishing license, and several Apple products. There are six big value prizes valued at between $600 and $1,000.
“Collectively, over the past five years, we have had parents work on Prize-a-Palooza. Our list this year is a group effort from parents, past and present,” said Stafford.
A ticket is drawn every night for the first 25 days of December, and winners are announced on the THS Cheer Prize-a-Palooza Facebook page at 9:45 every evening.
Should there not be a winning number drawn, prizes will be carried over to the end of the month or until all are given out. Winners are given 30 days to claim their prize.
The “25 Days of Christmas” does bring in a guaranteed $25,000 to Tahlequah Cheer every year. Not only are those funds used for the squad, Stafford said they also help purchase the winning prizes.
“The funds go toward uniforms, summer camp, tumbling classes, choreography, game meals, signs, flags and misc spirit items for the year. We try to buy as much local as we can, and it is always fun to go around town and purchase the prizes,” she said.
Those with winning tickets can call Stafford at 918-607-8867.
