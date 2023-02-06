Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging announces availability of Older Americans Act Title III Funding.
Grants are for a three year project period, awarded 12 months at a time. Year one grant funding will begin July 1, 2023-June 30, 2024.
Bid proposals are being accepted for services pertaining to legal services, National Family Caregiver Support Program, outreach services, and transportation to be provided to people age 60 years old and older in: Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah, and Wagoner counties.
Bid packets will be available Feb. 6 for pickup at the EODD office at 1012 N. 38th St., Muskogee, OK 74401, or mailed upon request.
To be considered for funding, a representative from bidder agency/organization is required to attend the Proposers' Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 9:30 a.m. at EODD. The bid proposal closing date is March 9 at noon.
For more information or to request a bid packet, contact Stacy Nicholson, AAA planner, at 918-913-9584 or email snicholson@eoddok.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.