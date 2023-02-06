Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.