The coronavirus has altered how everyone does business, including those who care for the deceased and their families.
Funeral homes have adjusted to the ongoing health crisis and taken on new protocols. In Tahlequah, Hart Funeral Home Managing Director Brian Kester said the company has been using Tyvek suits - which are similar to hazmat suits - when entering a house where there was a confirmed COVID-19 case.
"We suit up completely outside, go in and take care of what we need to do, and we have some sanitation protocols that we begin immediately," said Kester. "Then we take care of the deceased, make our way back to the funeral home, and stay gowned up and go through all the protocols we need. Then after the fact, we disinfect everything completely to be ready for another case."
The use of Tyvek suits will become the new normal for funeral home employees when they recover a person who has died from coronavirus complications - that is, if hazmat suits are available.
David Dick at Green Country Funeral Home said it was difficult at first to find the protective gear, as the suits were in high demand. With the help of the Tahlequah Police Department and others, though, GCFH was able to acquire a couple.
Dick said funeral homes have been implementing safety precautions beyond the use of protective equipment, too.
"We have what they call universal precautions," he said. "We've always treated every deceased as if there were a possible communicable disease. With the coronavirus, we have enhanced those to where the body is actually disinfected at the scene of the death, as opposed to waiting until the funeral home."
Rather than using a cloth sheet, "disaster pouches" are now deployed for those known to have died from COVID-19 or a virus.
Social distancing guidelines issued by the state have also changed the way funerals occur. Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order in which people are prevented from gathering in groups of more than 10. Kester said Hart has resorted to graveside services of 10 visitors or less. He said the business will continue to operate in that manner until the governor and Mayor Sue Catron announce more guidelines and lift other restrictions.
"What we're doing is trying to accommodate as best we can," Kester said. "I'm allowing multiple days of viewing here at our funeral homes - basically just a come-and-go viewing where people come in and out, and we can maintain the 10 people or less in the facility. That gives people enough time to come in and grieve and be able to see their loved one and friend."
Funeral homes that don't adhere to the 10 people or less measure are reportedly subject to fines by the Oklahoma Funeral Board. So it has changed the way people grieve, and funeral homes have had to find creative ways to allow guests to see loved ones.
"Funerals are a time and a place for people to come together to recognize a life that had meaning to them, and also to provide support and comfort for those who are affected," said Dick. "Well, that can no longer be done in a traditional way. "
So GCFH has started offering drive-in funeral services. Those who attend are given an FM frequency to turn their car radios to, so they can hear the service while they stay in their vehicles.
Social distancing precautions have also changed the way people and funeral homes comfort those who are suffering. Dick said whether it is patting someone on the shoulder or simply offering to shake hands, "the power of touch is real and it's gone away."
"Those who are grieving, they have lost the ability to receive close comfort and reassurance from other family and friends," said Dick. "The power of touch is extremely powerful. I myself I have a propensity to reach out physically to those who are grieving, and I can not do that. That hurts me a great deal, that I cannot reach out physically to those who are grieving in my service."
