Funeral homes, ME, CCSO work in tandem when death unattended

Officials with the State Medical Examiner's Office said that while autopsies are conducted quickly, reports can take months to finalize.
"This usually occurs the following day, but that can depend on the case load," said Amy Elliott, chief administrative officer for the ME. "We try to have decedents ready within a couple of days, but if we need scientific ID, or law enforcement has put a hold on the decedent for their own print processing, that timeline can extended."
ME reports can take two to four months to finalize, and that includes toxicology and histology.
"This timeline includes the steps taken with toxicology, histology, followup for records/reports from medical facilities, and investigating agencies and any additional testing the forensic pathologist might deem necessary," Elliott said.
Investigators at the ME's office work 24 hours on, 48 hours off, and are on duty every third day.
"If the investigator is already on a scene and a homicide call comes in, law enforcement has to wait for the investigator assigned to that area to respond," Elliott said. "If there is not someone on duty, then an investigator from another area would respond to a homicide call. Depending on their location and the location of the scene, it can take an extended amount of time to get there."
The ME doesn't respond to every single case of an unattended death because the staff and resources are not available to do so.
"If someone has medical history, medications, and has seen their doctor and there is no concern from law enforcement regarding trauma, foul play, or drug abuse, then we will waive jurisdiction and released the decedent to the care of a funeral home," Elliott said.
Once the ME has waived jurisdiction, law enforcement officials will contact a local funeral home at the family's request. However, if the next of kin isn't on the scene or hasn't been notified, officials will contact the funeral home that's next on the rotation. There are three in Cherokee County.
"In this case, the on-scene official will call a funeral home or a removal service to assist with transporting the deceased," said Green Country Funeral Home Director David Dick. "My staff and I have assisted, and continue to assist, our local officials whenever we are called. We work with all local and state agencies to assist in taking care of families' loved ones when a death has occurred."
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said he will usually contact next of kin when they're finished processing the scene, but that's done on a case-by-case basis.
"It's a hard thing to do, and some family's don't react very well. That's something we don't take personally," Chennault said. "There's a lot of emotion all at once, and we're the ones who just gave them the news. On most murders, everything is going so fast, and we're trying to get everything done and in order. So that step comes at the very end."
If next of kin lives in a different city, county, or state, the responding agency will contact that city's, county's, or state's agency to make the notification.
"It's just a courtesy that law enforcement does for one another," Chennault said. "We try to do it face-to-face if we can, and if it's physically impossible to do that, it has to be done over the phone. It's more humane to give a family that news in person than with a phone call, and we do our best to do it that way."
According to the CCSO, there were 47 unattended death reports in 2019, whereas there have been 43 reports to date in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.