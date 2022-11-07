Pets and their owners showed up at Phoenix Park on Saturday for the fourth Tahlepaws Howloween Pet Wellness Fair.
Close to 230 area humans belonging to pets received free dog and cat products. The Humane Society of Cherokee County handed out DHPP shots, free dewormer medication, and free rabies vaccines. The first 25 pets that showed up in costume received free flea and tick medication.
"We appreciate this so very, very much. This is a wonderful thing they do for Tahlequah," said Jean Parker, who brought her daughter's Golden Doodles to Tahlepaws.
The event was sponsored by the Cherokee Nation Office of Environmental Health, Pets for Life Tahlequah, PetCo Love, and Dr. Tim Synar DVM. For the third year, the wellness fair was a drive-thru event wherein animal lovers were given information sheets with facts and tips about pet care as they waited in line.
Shaun West, president of HSCC, said the animals received free medications, vaccines, and food, while supplies lasted.
Tucker Robertson brought his dog to get the free care, and he said the best part of Saturday's event was the generosity and hospitality of the volunteers.
Robertson's 5-month-old Standard Poodle, Cricket, did well with the vaccinations he received from the professionals with Synar's office.
"This was the first year my family attended [the event]. We are very grateful for the service the volunteers provided," Robertson said.
Out of all the cats and dogs present, 214 received rabies shots, 226 were given parvo/distemper, and close to 48 got booster shots.
The Humane Society tries to find homes for animals that are frequently abandoned. West said they are pushing for spay and neutering, and that's their main focus this fall.
Vicky Green, Tahlequah animal control officer, has stressed the importance of fostering as shelters are becoming overcrowded. Pets for Life has donated a variety of dry and wet dog/cat food at the shelter.
Pets for Life is a program started by the Peaceful Animal Adoption Shelter in Vinita. PAAS is focused on delivering pet owner support services in Vinita and Tahlequah.
Get involved
For more information about the Humane Society of Cherokee County, visit humanecherokeecounty.org or call 918-457-7997 to leave a message. For more information about adoptions at the Tahlequah Animal Shelter, call 918-456-1241.
