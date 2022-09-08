The 2022 Cherokee County Fair Dog and Cat Show gave entrants and their furry friends a chance to build confidence and socialization, Sept. 7 at the Cherokee County Community Building.
The superintendent of the dog and cat show, Keys Public Schools ag teacher Kash Allen, said the competition is separated into three different categories: general obedience, most talented, and original costume.
“It probably involves a more diverse background than just kids with large animals who show at our basic livestock show,” said Allen. “It allows everybody to come and get involved who has small animals. Almost everybody has a cat or a dog that can have a little kid teach it to sit.”
Allen said the contest is normally diverse in ages, as children under 8 years old have competed, with high school students participating as well.
Elisabeth Haggard, a junior at Keys High School and dog show competitor, participated with her two dogs, Vega and Bingly. Haggard believes these types of contests not only encourage people to get involved with the fair, but they create an incentive to help pets become more socialized.
“I think that it is good for [Vega] to get this extra exposure,” said Haggard.
Vega was purchased during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Haggard speculates that has caused her to seem more aggressive than Bingly, who she received before the pandemic. Vega has not been around as many outsiders.
While some people found the competition boosted their pets' social and emotional health, others found it was helping their own children.
Michelle Childs, mom of Bryson Childs, a Briggs fifth-grade student, said many kids – including her son – deal with anxiety these days. She believes contests like the dog and cat show helps push her son to overcome his social fears, which worsened with COVID-19.
“Some kids have anxiety and social issues. Sometimes [they are] kind of left out or not a part of that clique,” said Childs. “If they can find something they feel good about and can kind of help them feel confident, that helps them when they’re trying to talk to other kids. He has something he can talk about that’s real and fun and genuine.”
Childs said seeing the excitement on Bryson’s face when he won his prizes – fourth place in the obedience section, and first place in the original costume section – was her favorite part of the contest.
What's next
Among the upcoming events at the 2022 Cherokee County Fair include the large animal stock shows on Saturday, Sept. 10. This series starts with the swine show at 9 a.m. with the sheep, dairy and beef, and goats livestock competitions following afterward. Also on Sept. 10, the OHCE and 4-H Fashion Revue will begin at 10 a.m. and the horse show at 5 p.m.
