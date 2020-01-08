The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department is striving to increase revenue and update the parks system, and changes could be coming to the area's state parks.
Word has spread that Sequoyah State Park might be closing its golf course this year, but no decision has yet been made on whether golfers will be able to hit the links in the future, according to Park Manager Tony Presley. He said "nothing is set in stone," as state park officials look into budget-related items throughout the state.
"We're looking at things that produce and things that don't produce," he said. "We've only got so much money going around and that's making some hard decisions on what we might have to do without or how we are going to continue to fund it. Right now, there has not been a decision made."
Meanwhile, golfers can expect changes to the pro shop, as the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality will have an office in part of the building. Presley said it won't impact any services or items that were in the pro shop.
"DEQ has approached us about having an office in the state park," he said. "We had another building we were going to put them in; however, the cost to get it up and going was too extensive, so basically they're going to be in the back half of the pro shop."
Sequoyah State Park has been packed with visitors since the beginning of the new year. And park staff have been busy with remodeling of the lodge and performing maintenance work on cabins. Presley said there were close to 350 people on the grounds New Year's Day for a first-day hike.
Guests may have to pay to enter the park at some point this year, as Oklahoma has flirted with the idea of imposing entrance fees in several state parks. However, there has been no word on whether the fees will hit Sequoyah. Presley is still awaiting the final decision.
At Tenkiller State Park, concerns have been raised from Greater Tenkiller Area Association President John Ellis, who sent a letter to State Tourism Executive Director Jerry Winchester, regarding admission fees. Ellis pointed out the area is home to several private residences, as well as businesses within the park.
"These businesses depend on free access to their facilities to remain viable," Ellis wrote. "Charging their patrons for access will, without a doubt, severely impact their business and could easily result in closure of some of them."
Ellis also expressed concern about the possibility of charging people to use the north entrance of the park, because it's been used by hundreds of area residents to access Highway 100.
While offering alternatives to the entry fee, such as charging for entry to other portions of the park or for the use of picnic shelters, he is skeptical the park would benefit from any extra dollars it collected.
"Finally, it is my understanding that these admission fees would go directly to back to the Oklahoma General Fund, which is controlled by the Legislature," he wrote. "There is no guarantee that Tenkiller State Park would ever get a nickel's worth of return of these fees."
The manager at Tenkiller State Park could not be reached by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.