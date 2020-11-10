Gale Lyman Bogle

Name and rank: Sergeant Gale Lyman Bogle

Branch of service: Army

Current location: Tahlequah

Age: 76

Family: Wife.

Active duty campaign: Vietnam, 1967-1970.

Education and-or military training: Combat engineer, 12 years.

Retirement or discharge information; current occupation and interests: Honorable discharge, 1973; retired; collect classic cars.

Special memory: Lived with the Korea Army White Horse Division for six months.

