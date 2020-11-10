Name and rank: Sergeant Gale Lyman Bogle
Branch of service: Army
Current location: Tahlequah
Age: 76
Family: Wife.
Active duty campaign: Vietnam, 1967-1970.
Education and-or military training: Combat engineer, 12 years.
Retirement or discharge information; current occupation and interests: Honorable discharge, 1973; retired; collect classic cars.
Special memory: Lived with the Korea Army White Horse Division for six months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.