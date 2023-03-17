OKLAHOMA CITY — Anthony DeVore often feels like something of a villain as he walks the state Capitol hallways, waging war against long-held stereotypes about who raises roosters and the beliefs that they’re being bred for cockfighting.
“I know a lot of people think that we can’t walk and chew gum at the same time, and we’re just old hillbillies from the hills,” said DeVore, of Durant. “We’re all college educated, (have) good careers in the communities, and small-business owners, and we’re normal people just like everybody else.”
DeVore heads the newly formed Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission, a controversial advocacy group that in less than two years has seen its membership numbers balloon to nearly 15,000 Oklahomans, many of whom live in rural Oklahoma and have become disillusioned by the big-money groups and lobbyists that attempt to influence rural policies.
DeVore said the commission was created in response to accusations that gamefowl farmers are raising their roosters to fight for illegal purposes. He said he’s found it difficult to change that deeply held stereotype.
The group is currently battling for what its members view as the next step in Oklahoma’s criminal justice reform — reducing the penalty for cockfighting from a felony to a misdemeanor.
“I think our people were yearning for it,” DeVore said of the group. “They were tired of being pushed around.”
DeVore’s grandfather is a retired police officer and a gamefowl farmer for 60 years. DeVore said he’s been raising roosters all his life. He said some Oklahoma gamefowl operations date back to the Civil War.
In less than two years, the group has raised over $72,000 and spent over $41,000 of that on campaign contributions to various candidates, according to state campaign finance reports. Their contributor list isn’t clear, but DeVore said most of their funds come from small recurring monthly donations.
He said the commission’s 15,000 members vote often. In the latest statewide election cycle, the group endorsed 79 candidates. He said 72 won, and the group believes its endorsements flipped the expected outcomes in about eight races.
There are nearly 5,000 gamefowl farmers across the state, and farmers are fearful that they’ll be accused of raising their roosters to fight, potentially facing a decade in prison, DeVore said. He acknowledges there are accusations that roosters bred in Oklahoma may be used for cockfighting in other countries, but he said once he sells them, he has no control over what happens to them.
Already this year, the commission's lobbying efforts have helped get a bill decriminalizing cockfighting out of committee, and as early as Monday, they’ll find out if they’ve garnered enough support to advance House Bill 2530 out of the state House.
But not everyone supports the commission.
State Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, said he turned down a campaign donation from DeVore’s group.
“It’s a fine issue because I think I might support decriminalization, but I don’t think it’s right to take money from the gamefowl association because of the nature of the blood sport that the chickens are engaged in,” Waldron said. “And certainly in my district, a lot of people are opposed to that. I don’t like cockfighting, either.”
He said rejecting the money doesn’t mean that the crime shouldn’t be a misdemeanor, and the group won’t have his vote.
“I guess I wish people wouldn’t pay to watch chickens tear each other apart with razors attached to their claws, (but) I’m not sure that we’re going to police our way out of that,” Waldron said.
Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action, said cockfighting has always had “an organized element.” This just has a new name, is the next generation of what he views as “cockfighters” and is better organized.
He questions the group's motives.
“I do think that they’re misrepresenting who they are,” Pacelle said. “They’re claiming they’re not cockfighters. They are cockfighters.”
Pacelle said the national cockfighting community is watching Oklahoma’s legislative battle, and while DeVore’s group wants “that whole patina of credibility,” they have few allies among influential lobbying organizations.
In the years since cockfighting was outlawed by Oklahoma voters, Pacelle said there have only been 29 incidents of enforcement of the state’s ban, and there were only six people imprisoned, he said. All of those individuals had criminal histories, and “basically prosecutors used the law to take career criminals of the street.”
His group is pushing back against reducing cockfighting penalties because state law needs to “have some teeth” to deter the offense, he said.
“The very reason that these cockfighters are working on this campaign to pick off the law is because they’re committed to continuing criminal activity,” he said.
Dr. Tom Pool, who has a home in Norman and a farm southwest of Lawton, once served as Guam’s territorial veterinarian. He said he saw firsthand how lucrative cockfighting is and how deadly it is for the roosters. He’s been pressing lawmakers to reject the measure filed by state Rep. Justin Humphrey.
“This is going to be such a black eye for Oklahoma,” Pool said. “We would be the only state to have reversed course and gone the other way and embraced cockfighting.”
But Oklahoma’s rooster breeding industry is big business, not only for the people who sell the birds, but also for ancillary businesses, said Humphrey, R-Lane. He said his bill is not just about criminal punishment, but also about supporting rural economies.
He said rural residents are using the group to get involved in the political process and “stand up for themselves,” despite considerable pushback from well-funded traditional lobbyists.
“This group is here to stay, and this group is not just going to be about chickens,” Humphrey said. “These are grassroots people who are from rural Oklahoma, who are sick and tired of seeing their rights stripped away. (They’re) sick and tired of outside groups coming in and spending huge money to win votes and to change our ways of life.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
