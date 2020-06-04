By LOGAN CURTIS
After two long months, Start LAN Cafe and many other businesses have gotten the go ahead to reopen their doors to the public.
Although a handful of things must change during these trying times, Start still intends to spread as much entertainment as it can with multitudes of video game, board game and card game stations.
Adrian Nong, owner of Start, said while he understands precautions are important, the lockdown seemed to happen overnight.
"The mayor visited us and the next day they announced the closures," said Nong.
Since opening the downtown Tahlequah spot back up May 29, business at Start hasn't surged - most likely due to people continuing to stay in their houses, and to those who are unaware businesses have begun reopening.
"Business has been pretty slow. It's difficult for people to get the word in this area. We have a lot of people who follow us on Facebook, but not everyone is specific about checking Facebook all the time," said Nong.
Start has taken many precautions while they were closed to make the establishment safe and help prevent the spread of germs. This includes constant cleaning, limiting the number of customers at a time, and even remodeling a portion of the inside to allow more space between people.
"We're cleaning everything, we remodeled some, we're looking at improving some other stuff,'' said Nong. "We've ordered sneeze guards to put in between the different stations, so as soon as we're allowed to open up at full capacity, we'll be able to host everyone safely. We're currently working at 50 percent. Once we have the partitions up, we can start making the steps to open up to a greater capacity."
Typically, Start holds different video and card game tournaments weekly. During this reopening process, however, these have been limited and many put on hold while the threat of COVID-19 continues.
"Right now, the only event we're still running is Friday Night Magic, our Magic the Gathering weekly tournament," said Brayden Phillips, manager at Start. "They come out Friday at 7 p.m. and play. Other than that, we don't have anything scheduled right now because we're trying to implement social distancing. Events, for the most part, are on pause."
Start is not only for members of the community to get together for electronic entertainment, but it is also the practice grounds for the Northeastern State University esports team. While team members haven't been able to do much practicing together on location over the past two months, they have been able to continue to practice online from the comfort of their homes.
"Everyone on the NSU esports team is still practicing together despite the circumstances," said Phillips. "Online connectivity is pretty easy to do so we can all still play together and practice."
Charles Dennison, employee at Start, wants to encourage everyone to come out if they feel comfortable doing so.
"We've made a lot of changes to help implement social distancing," said Dennison. "It's taking a moment for people to come out as they deal with the coronavirus, but the weekends are still doing well."
