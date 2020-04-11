Gamers move online, break out the old 'box' favorites

Whether it’s video games, board games, cards or puzzles, there are plenty of options as COVID-19 has kept area residents at home and looking for diversions.
Hundreds of suggestions popped up on the Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook page over the past week or so, after followers were asked to cite their favorites in movies, television, books and music. The most recent question was, “What types of games are you playing with your family?”
“Video games are always a hit in my nerdy home,” Elizabeth Wulf said. “We also love UNO; the new UNO Flip! is a personal favorite. But last night, my 13-year old and I started a puzzle. I can't remember the last time we did one; it may never be finished.”
Marta Franks had the same idea.
“UNO and Monopoly and the original Nintendo – Mario Brothers & Mario Brothers 3,” said Ashlock.
Derrick Sturgeon is more inclined toward video games.
“World of Warcraft for gaming,” Sturgeon said.
Michael McQueen cites a variety of options: “Yahtzee, Phase 10 , Tahlequahopoly, and lots of Netflix and Disney+.”
According to a report on The State of Online Gaming, the average video gamer in the U.S. plays for over six hours per week. That's on the rise with COVID-19 in play. Gamers have even more time to explore and participate in games and esports with social distancing and the close of schools and businesses.
Current top-selling video games for retail and digital, according to The NPD Group, are “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019," “NBA 2K20," “Grand Theft Auto V," “Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot," “Tom Clancy's The Division 2," “Mario Kart 8," “Ring Fit Adventure," “Madden NFL 20," “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate," and “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order."
Gamestop in Tahlequah offers Fortnite Fridays and Dungeons & Dragons Wednesdays. The events were held inside the store prior to the virus outbreak and are now online, based on an app called Mission Control.
“Our leagues are still available through Mission Control, but now they’re purely online so that guys can get together online with each other as friends and in groups and chat with each other and stuff like that from home,” said Gamestop Store Leader Lucas Agregado on Friday, April 10. “They’re purely online now for things like 'Rocket League.' 'Fortnite,' 'Apex, stuff like that.”
Agregado says business has been good.
“We’re doing good,” he said. “Gaming is something people can do while staying indoors. There’s a few games that have come out recently that are really popular and I’d say it’s been normal [business] for when a hot game comes out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.