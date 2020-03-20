WASHINGTON – American Gaming Association President and CEO Bill Miller released a statement on the economic toll the COVID-19 outbreak is having on the U.S. casino gaming industry.
“An estimated 616,000 casino gaming employees are prevented from working because of the important health and safety decisions made by state governments. Nearly all of the country’s 465 commercial casinos, 95 percent, and three-in-four of the country’s 524 tribal casinos, 76 percent, have shuttered their doors," said Miller. “The impact on our employees, their families, and communities is staggering, and the implications extend far beyond the casino floor. Leading technology companies that supply the industry, and the nearly 350,000 small business employees that rely on gaming for their livelihood, are also feeling the devastating blow of this unprecedented public health crisis."
Miller said that due to the closures, $43.5 billion will be lost from the U.S. economy if American casinos remain closed for the next eight weeks.
“Gaming is an economic engine, employing millions of local residents, generating community investment through vital tax revenue, and supporting small businesses in communities all across the country,” he said.
