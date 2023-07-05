The Nasturtium Garden Club has selected two Yards of the Month for June.
Both gardeners spend a great deal of time in their yards, and their hard work shows.
The first award goes to Josh and Ginger Allen at 327 W. Downing.
All along the right side of the driveway are fuchsia colored petunias.
The other side features hydrangeas, artemisias, day lilies, and flowering annuals.
A small pond is at the left side of the front porch, with a gorgeous white rose bush flanking the right side.
There is a flower garden along the front, with vinca, hostas, daffodils, begonias, a hydrangea and peony bush.
Pots are scattered throughout the yard with colorful annuals.
One of their favorite plants is a purple heart, which covers their front yard.
The second award goes to Deneace and Rick White at 500 S. State St.
The front porch has a patriotic bench that overlooks the yard.
This yard is beautiful, complete with black elephant ears, sun patiens, calla lilies, and hostas along the front porch.
The side yard is picture perfect with various annuals in pots and garden decorations.
One flower bed contains 12 different kinds of lilies, red roses, and a red wagon with colorful plants.
